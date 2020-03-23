Michelle Obama Offers Tips for Those Feeling 'Overwhelmed' by Coronavirus Pandemic

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is reaching out to those who are feeling "overwhelmed" by the coronavirus pandemic. As the total number of confirmed cases in the United States surpassed 40,000 on Monday, prompting states across the nation to order citizens to "shelter in place," Obama in an Instagram post Sunday night offered her followers a few words of advice and encouragement.

"These past few weeks have been scary and difficult for many of us. We just don't have a roadmap for what we're currently experiencing—that in and of itself can bring up feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and fear," Obama wrote. "Not to mention the worry we feel about the health and safety of our parents, children, and loved ones and the financial security of so many families."

"Whatever you're going through right now, I want you to know you aren't alone," she continued, adding that "even as we practice social distancing, this new normal is something we are figuring out together."

The former first lady went on to reveal what she is doing to get through this difficult time, writing that, "I know when I'm feeling overwhelmed that picking up the phone and calling one of my girlfriends can work wonders. I also know staying close to my community helps me to feel connected and strong."

"And don't forget: It's okay to take a breath, too," Obama concluded. "Be gentle with yourself. Log off when you need to, take a break if you can, and let others know when you’d like a little help."

In the accompanying gallery, Obama included a number of ways that people can help their communities, including volunteering with their local school's food distribution programs, picking up groceries for those in the most at-risk groups, such as seniors, heling local businesses by purchasing gift cards to use at a later date, and making donations to local food banks, among several other suggestions.

Obama's post came as current First Lady Melania Trump continues to offer advice amid the coronavirus pandemic as well. Across social media platforms, Trump has shared numerous posts about the outbreak, including links to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines. She also made the difficult decision to cancel the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, and she is set to appear in PSAs that will address the "important ways Americans can protect themselves and those most at risk."