'Today' Host Al Roker Responds to NBC Staffer's Death After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Al Roker has spoken out after NBC News employee Larry Edgeworth died after testing positive for coronavirus. Roker shared a link to an article reporting Edgeworth's death and tweeted, "Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally. You were always in good hands when he was on your crew. A tremendous loss."

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie also shared a post remembering Edgeworth.

This is our beloved colleague, Larry Edgeworth, who just passed away due to COVID19. I adored him. He was full of spirit and joy and humor. He was the pro of pros. We traveled in 2008 on a campaign plane for two months. He was a bright light every day. Larry, dear, we will miss u pic.twitter.com/36Hg9WbiCG — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 20, 2020

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack shared the news of Edgeworth's death in an email to staff members on Friday morning. Edgeworth's wife, Crystal, said that her husband had suffered from other health issues.

"As we have heard from medical professionals, those with underlying health concerns are sadly the most vulnerable," Lack wrote, via NBC News.

Edgeworth had been working in an equipment room at NBC News' 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York City and previously worked as an audio technician at NBC News for 25 years. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

"Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," Lack wrote. "We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time."

NBC News correspondent Tom Winter tweeted that he "spent months (years?) of my life traveling with Larry to some of this country's worst tragedies."

"He was so talented and he will be deeply missed," he wrote. "He was a devoted father to two, a husband, and a friend. We're less of a place without his smile and talent."

Writer Lisa Riordan Seville tweeted, "I met Larry right when I started working at NBC. He was always kind--looked you in the eye, remembered your name. He anchored me in the field when I had no idea what I was doing. My heart goes out to his family. He'll be missed by so many."

In addition to Edgeworth, at least two other NBC News employees have tested positive in recent days. In response, network officials required most staffers around the country to work from home.

