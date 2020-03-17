Bebe Rexha Urges Fans to Stay Home After Losing a Friend to Coronavirus

Bebe Rexha is the latest celebrity to urge their fans to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, sharing her message after losing a friend of a friend to the disease.

"This is NOT A JOKE. A friend of a friend just died of corona at the age of 45," Rexha tweeted on March 16. "STAY INSIDE YOUR F—IN HOUSE AND DO YOUR CIVIC DUTY. PLEASE."

The "I'm a Mess" singer also shared her thoughts on the U.S. government's response to the pandemic, writing that she believes the government should provide citizens with financial support during the current situation, which has put many people out of work.

"The US government should put a stop to rent payments, mortgage payments and utility payments at least until the corona virus is under control," she wrote. "Millions of Americans are worried about keeping their jobs and their homes instead of staying safe."

After fans began messaging Rexha with their own personal stories, the 30-year-old replied to several and wrote that she would send them money because they are currently unable to work.

Message me your cashapp name I’ll send you some money https://t.co/bwFmL8P9IW — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 16, 2020

Responding to one fan who wrote that they were in the health care field and were unable to work from home, Rexha wrote, "God-bless healthcare workers" before ending her messages for the day with, "Please stay safe you guys! Love You! God bless you."

Rexha followers other stars like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift who have spoken out in support of social distancing this week.

"It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly," Grande shared on March 15. "The 'we will be fine because we’re young' mindset is putting people who aren’t young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now."

"Guys, I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now," Swift wrote in a message on her Instagram Story. "I'm seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.

"It’s a really scary time," she added. "But we need to make social sacrifices right now."

