Tour Elvis Presley's Glamorously Luxe $30M Beverly Hills Home

In the 1960's, Elvis Presley bought a home in Beverly Hills for $400,000 after he and Priscilla Presley first married in 1967, and it's now being sold for 75 times that price after a major overhaul to turn it into a contemporary estate in Los Angeles, Top Ten Real Estate Deals shares.

The property includes the home itself, which is 5,400 square feet and features four bedrooms and five baths, as well as an attached guest house. The home sits on 1.18 acres and is located on a street popularly known as "Billionaires Row." It's now on the market for $30 million — scroll through to take a look at the King's updated estate.