Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Show off Growing Baby Bumps in Bikini Photos

Nikki Bella and twin sister Brie Bella are both currently pregnant and sharing their journey with fans, including a recent day by the pool. On Sunday, Brie shared a pair of selfies with her sister on Instagram, both Bellas in bikinis as they touched their stomachs together. In her caption, Brie explained that she and Nikki were "hibernating" together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Best thing about having your sister as your next door neighbor is hibernating together," she wrote. "Catching up on mediation and quality time. Finding calm in the midst of chaos. Sending love and light to my #BellaArmy." Nikki also posted a series of family photos on her own page on Sunday, including a photo and video of herself with Brie's daughter, Birdie Joe, as well as a pair of selfies with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

In a lengthy caption, Nikki explained that because she had already had the flu during her pregnancy, she quickly began taking precautions when the virus began to spread.

"In a time where the world is going through a pandemic being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself and social distancing is so important," she began. "Being pregnant and already getting influenza b my first trimester there was no question about immediately going into hibernation. I thought about my baby's safety immediately."

"I have been hibernating for a week or so already and have taken this time to increase my [meditation], reading time, bonding time with Artem through fun activities, hanging with family, working from home, writing, playing board games and just enjoying the chill time," she continued. "Brie and I have had to cancel a lot of exciting things in our career, it was hard to but it was the right thing to do. This is a time to sacrifice and help."

The former WWE star also encouraged fans to think of those close to them who may be more susceptible to the disease.

"Let's all think of our elderly, one of the people I love most in this world is my Nana. The things I have seen on social media I couldn't even imagine if it was my Nana in that situation," she wrote. "Broke my heart. If you can and it's safe for you, help our elderly, be thoughtful in the supplies you get, and see if you can do drop offs to them. This time is about hibernating, bonding, sharing and most importantly trying our best to be selfless and peaceful. Sending so much love and light to you all! Also working on a very cool video with Artem for 9 million followers! Goodness thank you all! Love you all! And how blessed are we that we live in a time where we can stay connected through technology. Stay healthy and safe."

Photo Credit: Getty / Angela Weiss