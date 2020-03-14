Khloe Kardashian Offers Prayer to 'Family, Friends, and Humanity' Amid Coronavirus Fears

Amidst the growing coronavirus crisis, numerous celebrities have taken to social media to send their followers some positive messages and advice. Khloé Kardashian has taken to her Instagram Story recently to issue some very important reminders to her followers amidst the coronavirus crisis. As PEOPLE reported, the Revenge Body star shared a prayer regarding the pandemic on her Instagram Story and also managed to include some precautionary tips on how to stay healthy amidst this worldwide issue.

"God please protect my family, friends and humanity," her message, which originally appeared on the Daily.Bible.Verses.Inspiration Instagram account, began. "Make us invisible to the virus or whoever contains it, help those who are sick and take care of the most unprotected." Following her prayer, Kardashian described some ways that her fans can stay safe and healthy during this global crisis.

"I am always about mind, body and soul. Now more than ever, it's so important to take care of yourself and those around you," she wrote on Friday. "Please stay safe, healthy and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to detail some of her tips, which included "wash your hands frequently," "avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands," and "put distance between yourself and other people around you."

According to PEOPLE, Kardashian isn't the only member of her family who has taken to social media to share some helpful tips about staying healthy amidst this crisis. Two days prior to the Revenge Body star's message, her sister, Kim Kardashian, took to her own Instagram to describe how she's taken action in her house.

In a conversation with a doctor named Caesar, Kim reportedly said that she's been using Clorox wipes to disinfect almost everything she comes into contact with, particularly after she noticed that her sister, Khloe, was coughing in her presence.

"This is the new jam of what I'm doing every time someone even hands me something," Kim said in a video posted to her Instagram Story as she can be seen bringing out out the Clorox wipes. "I saw her cough and I'm not down for that."

The Kardashians' Instagram posts come as the World Health Organization has classified COVID-19, the disease caused the coronavirus, as a pandemic.

"Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO's assessment of the threat posed by this #coronavirus. It doesn't change what WHO is doing, and it doesn't change what countries should do," the organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

He later shared, "81 countries have not reported any #COVID19 cases, and 57 countries have reported 10 cases or less. We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic."