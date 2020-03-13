Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Break Silence to Update Fans After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks took to Instagram alongside wife Rita Wilson to provide fans an update on their care and health following their surprising coronavirus diagnosis. The couple were together in Australia where Hanks is currently filming the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic from director Baz Luhrmann.

The couple's diagnosis came on the heels of President Donald Trump's address to the nation from the Oval Office, surprising many and joining several other high-profile announcements that spilled out through the night and into today.

Both were all smiles in the latest update, standing side-by-side and seeming healthy despite the severity of the coronavirus' spread. It was sure to be a calming sight to many fans.

"Hello folks. [Rita Wilson] and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness," Hanks wrote in the caption of the photo. "We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"

Hanks closed out his caption by referencing his famous line from A League of Their Own saying, "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball." Wilson also shared the same photo and a small caption thanking fans for support.

"So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us," Wilson wrote. Many fans quickly flowed into the comments to send more well wishes to the couple.

The news shocked many when it broke late on Wednesday night. The initial announcement came courtesy of Hanks on Instagram and was later confirmed by representatives for the couple.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," Hanks caption opened. "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires."

Hanks closed his caption by promising updates on their condition like the one above. It is unknown where the couple contracted the ailment but testing in Australia allowed them to be ahead of where they might be in the United States.