Katy Perry Shares Video of Wrist Injury Following Pregnancy Announcement

Katy Perry is recovering from a wrist injury after the pregnant pop star revealed Sunday that she had managed to sprain it due to her "changing" body prior to a big performance at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup cricket finale in Melbourne, Australia.

The American Idol judge showed off some of the behind-the-scenes of her recovery on her Instagram Story Tuesday, including some kind of gloved wrist massage and, of course, regular icing of the injury.

"Am I getting ready to be a superhero?" she joked while filming the latex glove on her wrist and hand, sharing in a later story, "Who knew the thumb was so important?"

Life continues as usual for Perry despite the injury, with the pop star shown scrolling on her phone using her pinky finger instead of her thumb. "Pinky lyfe," she wrote over the video of her adapted social media scrolling.

Prior to her big performance in Australia Sunday, Perry told Us Weekly she was "so jet-lagged" in addition to her sprain.

"I sprained myself," the singer explained. "I don't know … my body is changing!"

Perry announced that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child together last week during the release of her music video for "Never Worn White," which ends with a shot of the expectant mother cradling her baby bump. Bloom is already father to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and Perry said they were thrilled to be expanding their close mixed family in an interview with SiriusXM's Mikey Piff on Thursday.

"Well, it wasn't on accident," she said of her pregnancy. "I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this. And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that's kind of how it happens, you know?"

Releasing an album this summer, around the time of her due date, Perry said she had no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

"I'm sure it will be an untraditional way, but look, I'm joining the force of working moms out there," she said. "And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn't feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy."

