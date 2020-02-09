Adam Sandler Laughs off Oscars Snub With F-Bombs at Independent Spirit Awards

Adam Sandler might have been overlooked by The Academy for his critically-acclaimed role in Uncut Gems, but the same can't be said for the Independent Spirit Awards. Sandler walked away with Best Actor at the annual "anti-Oscars" award show, delivering a speech that many are saying has topped the night.

And that's after a humorous speech with both of the Safdie Brothers and Willem Dafoe busting out his salty sea dog accent.

Sandler soaked up the win and had a lot of fun with his speech, dropping a few f-bombs along the way.

"Thank you, man, I — I know you guys all try to go quick and my speech is too long so I’ll try to breeze through if. And I love you. Just in case they cut me off I love you to my wife and my kids and my family and I love you," Sandler opened with. "Okay. I wrote a speech here we go, real quick. Hello my name is Adam Sandler. Thank you. I stand before you trembling with glee as I receive your so-called best actor trophy independently speaking, of course."

Sandler then went on to congratulate hostess Aubrey Plaza, hosting for her second year, and dropping a joke about critics while referencing Funny People, the movie they did together over a decade ago.

"First off it is a great — it’s great to see our host Aubrey Plaza again, Aubrey and I did a move entitled Funny People 11 years ago, that was actually the last time critics pretended not to hate me for five f—ing minutes. Catch you in another 11 years, Aubrey."

He also thanked his fellow nominees, dubbing them the guys who "lost to mother f—ing Adam Sander" at the Spirit awards.

"To get my movie I had to live in my car outside motherf—ing Ralph’s. Begging for nickels on f—ing Kickstarter and all Sandler had to do was get Ted Sarandos stoned," Sandler continued. "A few — you know, a few weeks back when I was quote, unquote, snubbed by the Academy. It reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category best looking.

"That accolade was given to a Jean jacket wearing feather-haired douchebag by the name of Skipper Jenkins. But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less prestigious best personality," he added. "And tonight as I look around this room, I realize the independent is Spirit Awards are the best personality awards of Hollywood."

He goes on to thank the Safdie brothers, referring to them as "homeless rabbis" before spreading the love around for them. There's plenty of talk about his former movies too, like Billy Madison and The Waterboy.

Watch the full speech above and celebrate the fact that we would've never gotten that at the Oscars on Sunday night.

This is developing...