Post Malone Denies Alleged Drug Use and Fans Have Thoughts

Post Malone recently denied allegations that he has been using and abusing illegal drugs, and many of his fans have thoughts on the matter. While performing in Memphis, Tennessee, Malone took a moment to address the situation, saying, "My name is Austin Richard Post, and I'm here to play you all some s—ty music and get f—ed up while we do it."

Post Malone addresses the concerns about his health. pic.twitter.com/kysN6F91h3 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 8, 2020

"People have been asking me if I'm OK or on heavy drugs. I'm not on drugs and I feel the best I've ever f—ing felt in my whole life," he added. "That's why I can bust my ass for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—."

"Anybody that's concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic," Malone concluded his statement.

Reactions to the comments and allegations have ranged from desperate pleas to shows of support. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.