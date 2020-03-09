Max von Sydow Fans Heartbroken After 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Exorcist' Actor Dies at 90

Fans are mourning the loss of Max von Sydow after the Sweden-born French actor died on Sunday at the age of 90. The Game of Thrones and The Exorcist actor's death was confirmed by his family Monday in a statement to the French website Paris Match, prompting fans of the prolific actor to take to social media to pay their respects. "It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow on March 8, 2020," Sydow’s wife, Catherine von Sydow, said in a statement, Deadline reports. Heartbroken, many fans are now paying their respects to the actor, whose notable credits include the Three-Eyed Raven in Game Of Thrones, Father Merrin in The Exorcist, and Lor San Tekka in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, among many others. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to news of Sydow’s death.

"RIP [Max von Sydow] a brilliant, brilliant actor and a true Hollywood legend," wrote one fan. "We have lost one of the true greats." Farewell, legend. #MaxvonSydow pic.twitter.com/2pV3MHseeK — Tobias Tissen (@MrNiceGuybrush) March 9, 2020 "[RIP] [Max von Sydow] the man who played chess vs Death, who battled the Devil, who played so many characters in so many movies," tweeted another person. "And of course, he was Ming the Merciless."

"RIP [Max von Sydow] Absolute cinematic royalty. He'll be dearly missed," shared one. "I only just learned a couple of weeks ago that he was the voice of the painting in Ghostbusters 2. Mercifully not what he'll be remembered for (but he was excellent at even that)." Sad news. Legendary actor Max von Sydow, aka Lor San Tekka, has passed away at the age of 90. RIP good sir. #MaxVonSydow #StarWars #LorSanTekka pic.twitter.com/YMfwH58BQA — TheForce.Net (@theforcenet) March 9, 2020 "NOOOOOO, I just learned that beloved [Max von Sydow] has passed away at 90!!!" reacted another fan. “[RIP Max] There would have been no Exorcist, Minority Report or FLASH GORDON!!!!"

"I know...we should have gone with a Bergman image BUT I watched this film every day for a whole summer holiday," wrote one. "RIP [Max von Sydow]." Goodbye Max. An icon of film. A giant of film. Leaving behind an extraordinary legacy - and some of the most enticing images from cinema history he was part of. RIP 1929-2020 #maxvonsydow pic.twitter.com/Hd7Q4DPQZH — 🎃🇪🇺 Dave 🇪🇺🎃 (@the_doctor1310) March 9, 2020 "RIP Max Von Sydow. Brought multiple times over the past couple of decades to be Gravitas man," added somebody else. "And he did it well (even in Judge Dredd). One of the defining baddies on my childhood as Ming the Merciless and goodies in my youth as Merrin in The Exorcist."

"Oh no! May he rest in peace — one of the finest actors of the last 60+ years," tweeted another person. "You will be missed." Sad news about the passing of #MaxVonSydow forever immortalised as Ming especially in Flash Gordon's 40 Anniversary. Heard fascinating stories from @brianblessed and @RealSamJJones yesterday about the filming of the film. #HailMing pic.twitter.com/J2as7vNosx — David Evans (@dhevans77) March 9, 2020 "Max von Sydow. What a wonderful game of chess!" wrote another. "So many exquisite moves. So many unforgettable moments. And that face, that voice that mirrored the awes and horrors of our existence. And by the way - you won the game. Immortal."

"If you need evidence of what a great actor [Max von Sydow] was, remember that he was only 43 when he made [The Exorcist]," recalled one person. Now is a perfectly fitting time to mention that Bergman's HOUR OF THE WOLF is one of the greatest, most disturbing horror films ever made. If you haven't seen it, do so. #maxvonsydow pic.twitter.com/WJmDVCUjG6 — Greg "Fantomas" F. (@FantomasCinema) March 9, 2020 "[RIP] [Max von Sydow] thank you for your contribution to film & the arts ..... especially your amazingly frightening performance as the evil Ming the Merciless in Flash Gordon that scared a generation of movie goers," shared somebody else.

"R.I.P Max Von Sydow," added another. "90 is a very good innings, but that still does not make this news any less devastating. Simply the greatest actor of the 20th and 21st century." Max von Sydow, who played the role of Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones is no more. He was 90 years old. Valar Morghulis pic.twitter.com/ZkreARJuFV — Rahul Jadhav (@iRahulJadhav) March 9, 2020 "Sure, [Max von Sydow] has starred in many critically acclaimed movies but he will always be 'Ming The Merciless' to me: Hail Ming, hail! Ruler of the Universe! Hail Ming, hail! Emperor of the Galaxy!" wrote a fan. "I will be watching Flash Gordon tonight in your honour! Farewell, Ming."