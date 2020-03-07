Katy Perry Displays Baby Bump in First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy Reveal

Days after she initially revealed that she was expecting her first child, Katy Perry made her first public appearance as a mom-to-be, putting her baby bump on full display as she did so. According to PEOPLE, the singer was seen in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday rehearsing for her performances during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final.

Perry couldn't help but smile as she posed for photos during her rehearsal. The "Roar" singer donned a form-fitting, multicolored dress for the event that allowed her to show off her growing baby bump.

The singer is set to perform before and after the cricket match, which will see the home team of Australia taking on India for International Women's Day. As PEOPLE noted, Perry encouraged fans to attend the event via her Instagram Story, expressing that the goal is to make it the most-attended female sporting event in history.

(Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images, Getty)

Perry's public appearance in Australia comes days after she revealed that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. She didn't reveal the news in any 'ol manner though. In surprising fashion, she unveiled the happy news via her music video for "Never Worn White" by showing off her baby bump in it.

"omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore," Perry joked on Twitter following the release of her music video at midnight on Thursday. "or carry around a big purse lol."

The American Idol judge also thanked fans for their support and kind words following her big reveal.

"love u guys so much. was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump n I hv never gotten this much love n support, it’s overwhelmingly lovely. thank u," she wrote.

In an Instagram Live stream posted shortly after the music video's premiere, Perry answered questions that fans had about her big announcement. According to the singer, she (and her soon-to-be-released album) is due incredibly soon.

"There's a lot that's going to be happening this summer," she explained. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also, figuratively, to something you guys have been waiting for. So, let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for."

Perry went on to note that her pregnancy has "probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep."

"I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you," she added, noting that "Never Worn White" is a love song dedicated to her fiancé and soon-to-be father-of-two (he already shares a son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr), Bloom.