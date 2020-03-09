'Criminal Minds' Alum Shemar Moore Buys Super Modern House for Seven-Figures

Former Criminal Minds star has just dropped $5.8 million on an ultra-modern home in the Los Angeles suburb of Sherman Oaks. According to Variety, the home is located on roughly a half-acre of land and comes complete with a state-of-the-art-home automation system and a comprehensive security system. The home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms along with two half bathrooms. The house itself is more than 9,000-square-feet, not including the two-room poolside pavilion.

A full gallery of the home is available on Dirt.com here.

Back in February, as Criminal Minds brought its fifteenth and final season to a close, viewers wondered if Moore's Derek Morgan would return for the series finale. He did return, in the form of some flashback footage to season one, which fans had plenty to say about after the fact.

That same month, Moore's mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore, passed away at the age of 76. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actor called her "my mother, best friend, and partner in crime."

"I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don't know how to do this life without her .... but I get my strength from her and I will be okay because of HER," Moore wrote in the caption. "What I do from this day forward is for YOU!!!! I'm going to continue to LEAP and pray that the NET appears!! It was too soon... and it hurts so bad... but I know you are with me and will continue to give me strength... I love you, mama."

Part of the reason that Moore was not have been able to return to formally say goodbye to Criminal Minds is he's been busy heading up the cast of a different CBS procedural, the crime drama S.W.A.T. as Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr.

Back in November, it was announced that another Criminal Minds alum, Rochelle Aytes, would be joining S.W.A.T. Aytes previously played the wife to Moore's Derek Morgan, and is poised to be another potential love interest to his new character on S.W.A.T.

"Nichelle presents a unique opportunity for Hondo; a love interest who inspires him to pursue her attention, while trying to convince her that he is ready for a more serious relationship, despite his reputation," executive producer Aaron Rahsaan told TVLine at the time. "Whether or not Hondo will be successful, we'll have to wait and see."