Ben Affleck Spotted 'Making out' With 'Dead Water' Co-Star Ana de Armas Amid Dating Rumors

More photos of Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas together have surfaced, and one person claims to have seen them "making out." The two actors, who recently filmed Dead Water together, were seen in de Armas' native Cuba last week, and were seen at an airport in Costa Rica going through security. The movie is not scheduled to be released until November.

Guess who I just saw in Costa Rica at the airport looking puffy....making out with a lady friend 🤔@theladysitter .........IS IT THE STRIPPER..........?!?!🤣🤣🤣🤣#benaffleck #spotted pic.twitter.com/eu7mMsVXS8 — A City Explored | Lindsey (@acityexplored) March 8, 2020

On Saturday, a Twitter user posted photos of de Armas and Affleck, sporting a Boston Red Sox cap, going through airport security in Costa Rica. She claimed the two were "making out." Later, she wrote to another Twitter user that they were "hardcore MAKING OUT."

On Friday, de Armas, 31, and Affleck, 47, were seen going around Havana together, stopping at restaurants and shops. They happily posed for fans, and one store even posted videos on Instagram Story showing Affleck speaking Spanish with fans.

"Ben and Ana were seen leaving Clandestina [T-shirt] shop on Friday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m," an eyewitness told Us Weekly. "It was just the two of them and their driver. Ben happily took photos with fans. Ben was in a very happy mood, making funny faces in selfies with fans."

The photos have since started speculation of a romance between the two. They met while making Dead Water, a new psychological thriller directed by Adian Lyne (Fatal Attraction). It was shot in New Orleans earlier this year and wrapped filming weeks ago.

In the movie, Affleck plays a husband who lets his wife (de Armas) have affairs but he becomes a murder suspect when her lovers begin disappearing. The all-star cast also includes Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard and Kristen Connolly.

"They're playing a couple on the film, a husband and wife with some very dark secrets, and their chemistry is off the charts. They've become very close," a source told InTouch Weekly Saturday. "Ben loves that she's originally from Cuba, he can't get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent. Ana was a fan of Ben's work, she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She's definitely smitten, and so is he."

De Armas shot to fame when she began appearing in American films in 2015. After appearing in War Dogs and Hands of Stone, she earned a breakout role in Blade Runner 2049. Last year, she starred in Rian Johnson's Knives Out, and earned a Golden Globe nomination. She was previously married to Spanish actor Mac Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

As for Affleck, he made a series of painful admissions in interviews ahead of the release of his new movie, The Way Back. In one interview with The New York Times, he called his divorce from Jennifer Garner the "biggest regret" of his life and reflected on how his battle with alcoholism has affected his life.

"It's not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses — and beat myself up," he told the Times. "I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you've got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward."

Dead Water is scheduled for a Nov. 13 release, so it will now come out before No Time to Die, in which de Armas plays a new Bond girl. No Time to Die will be out on Nov 25.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images (Ben Affleck); Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures (Ana De Armas)