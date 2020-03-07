Ben Affleck Spotted With Co-Star Ana De Armas in Cuba Amid Sobriety Battle

Ben Affleck and Knives Out star Ana De Armas were spotted in Armas' native Cuba Thursday. The two stars recently filmed Deep Water, a thriller coming out later this year. Affleck's trip to Cuba follows his recent media blitz to promote The Way Back, in which he plays a former high school basketball player who struggles with alcoholism.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck take pictures with fans in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/ys8V6k5IwE — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 6, 2020

De Armas, 31, and Affleck, 47, were seen eating and walking around Havana on Thurday. The two were in good spirits, even posing for a photo with fans. They stopped at the restaurant La Corte del Principe, where they posed for a photo with a cook.

They also visited the store Clandestina, where Affleck took a selfie. The store shared the selfe on Instagram, and de Armas liked the post. The store's owners also posted video of Affleck speaking Spanish.

The two stars were seen together in New Orleans during the winter, filming Deep Water together, reports PEOPLE. The movie stars Affleck as a husband who lets his wife have affairs to avoid getting a divorce, and is considered a suspect after one of her loves disappears. It is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel and was directed by Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction). The rest of the cast includes Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard and Kristen Connolly. Deep Water is scheduled for release on Nov. 13.

📸 • Ana hoje (5) no restaurante "La Corte del Principe" em Cuba com Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/33uP8aIa3U — Ana de Armas Brasil (@dearmasbr) March 5, 2020

Affleck recently finished promoting The Way Back, which hit theaters this weekend. The film's plot parallels Affleck's own life, as he has struggled to remain sober after be finalized his divorce from Jennifer Garner. The actor has openly discussed his sobriety battle in interviews for the film.

In an interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer, Affleck also discussed his struggles with depression.

"I get depressed. I take antidepressants. They are very helpful for me," the actor said. "I've taken them since I was 26 years old various different kinds and I switch and try this or that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clandestina (@clandestina99) on Mar 6, 2020 at 9:06am PST

He later added, "Often times they won't tell you about some awful side effects and you come back and say, 'Why am I 60 pounds heavier?' And they are like, 'Oh you gained a little weight.'"

In a New York Times interview, he said the biggest regret of his life was the divorce.

"The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," he said. "Shame is really toxic. There is no positive by-product of shame. It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low-self worth and self-loathing. ... It's not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses — and beat myself up. I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you've got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward."

As for de Armas, she will next be seen in the James Bond movie No Time To Die, which opens on Nov. 25. Earlier this year, she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Knives Out.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images (Ben Affleck); Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures (Ana De Armas)