Queen Elizabeth Makes Subtle Nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Amid Couple's Royal Exit

Queen Elizabeth celebrated Commonwealth Day with a new speech but surprised many with the inclusion of a subtle nod to Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle according to PEOPLE.

The couple is in the midst of their exit from their duties as part of The Royal Family, set to become official on March 31. Markle and Harry will both drop their "Royal" titles and won't be held responsible for any official acts or engagements going forward.

The Queen's speech itself doesn't focus on the couple and their decision to walk away from royalty, but it did have a hint of reference.

"On Commonwealth occasions, it is always inspiring to be reminded of the diversity of the people and countries that make up our worldwide family," Queen Elizabeth said. "We are made aware of the many associations and influences that combine through Commonwealth connection, helping us to imagine and deliver a common future. Such a blend of traditions serves to make us stronger, individually and collectively, by providing the ingredients needed for social, political and economic resilience."

The monarch later expanded upon how the modern world and its connectivity have allowed people to explore parts of the world they never thought possible. The shrinking of the world is young, making the queen's remarks interesting.

"Throughout my life, I have had the opportunity to see and hear how membership of the Commonwealth family means so much to those living in all parts of the world, often in places that are quite remote," she continued. "Advances in technology and modern media have now enabled many more people to witness and enjoy — with remarkable immediacy — this experience of Commonwealth connection, in areas such as education, medicine, and conservation."

It isn't too hard for many to connect the dots in the Queen's speech. And while Markle and Harry are walking away from the Royal life for now, they're doing it for a good reason. As PEOPLE points out, 10-month-old son Archie is the priority.

"It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first," said the insider. "He’s a happy kid — he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents."

Archie remained in Canada most likely according to the outlet, leaving a final hurrah for Markle and Harry in the U.K. together. Even if the Suits actress was nervous to return, she seems to be in good company.