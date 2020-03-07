'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo Reunites With Former Co-Star T.R. Knight Amid Justin Chambers Farewell

Thursday night's episode of Grey's Anatomy may have rubbed a few fans the wrong way with how it tied up the story of Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), but it didn't stop Ellen Pompeo from a relaxing stroll with a former co-star. Pompeo, who plays the eponymous Meredith Grey, posted a photo with her and T.R. Knight, via Entertainment Tonight. Knight played George O'Malley in the show's first five seasons, then killed off in the Season 6 premiere.

"Old friends are the BEST friends," Pompeo wrote in the caption. "But like we aren't old... we’ve just known each other for a very long time," she joked, adding "Yes yes that's it..."

Earlier on Friday, Pompeo also weighed in on the controversial way Chambers' character was written out of the show in a lengthy Instagram post.

"You are truly the best most passionate most loyal fans anyone could ever ask for," Pompeo began. "Because of you we got to make great TV... because of you, we got to make television history! I say often life is hard and thank God it is because like I tell my kids... it shows us what we are made ...of how strong we really are and let's face it."

"Without the lows, there would be no dancing it out or celebrating this incredible experience we call life," she continued, before weighing in on Dr. Karev's exit.

While Chambers didn't appear in-person, the episode "Leave a Light On" featured him providing the voiceover for letters he sent explaining that he was going back with Izzie (Katherine Heigl) to raise their kids on a farm in Kansas. Pompeo said that "for Karev to go back to the beginning.... was the best possible storyline."

"It pays homage to those incredible first years and the incredible cast ...that created a foundation so strong that the show is still standing," she went on to exclaim.

"So let's not be sad. As our fearless leader DA always says let's PULL UP and celebrate the actors the writers and the fantastic crew who make this show come to life every week."

Showrunner Krista Vernoff also addressed the character's exit in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"We have been frustrated by his limitations and we have been inspired by his growth and we have come to love him deeply and to think of him as one of our very best friends."

Grey's Anatomy airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.