Nikki Bella Bares It All for Risqué Mirror Selfie Photo With Baby Bump

Nikki Bella showed off her new baby body in a rather revealing photo on Instagram. Bella took a topless mirror selfie only rocking sweatpants as she explained to her followers that she's adjusting to her new look. One detail she does point out is that she's retaining quite a bit of water weight. While she looks super fit in her photo, she mentioned that with the amount of water weight she's holding on to, she won't look like that by the end of day. Another feature she said that's changed is her boobs.

"It's crazy because a day after workouts, abs really pop out in the morning," she wrote on her photo. "But one thing I am dealing with is retaining a lot of water throughout the day. I will not look like this tonight. I can't believe how much I will retain in a day. Obviously, [my] boobs have gotten huge."

The former professional wrestler shared another photo with fans using a different angle as she stood to her side to really show off her bump saying, "There is my love! 18 weeks pregnant tomorrow!"

Bella, who's expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, announced the exciting news with her sister Brie Bella in an interview with PEOPLE.

"What, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie said. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

Bella added, "[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

While Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan were trying to get pregnant again, Bella and Chigvintsev were not. Before she found out, she said she thought she may be having "twin vibes" because Brie had just delivered the exciting news.

"I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn't even late yet," Bella explained. "And so I'm like, 'Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she's pregnant?"

While Bella is thrilled to be having her first child, it was an adjustment with the weight gain, however, she reassured her fans that she is getting used to it and is actually "embracing it" because of what's inside her stomach.

"It's, like, right here at the bottom," she said of her stomach on her Instagram stories. "I love it. I found out my placenta is, like, right at the top, right at the front — not on the back. But, um, yeah, it's so crazy to watch it grow and the scale, which I'm getting used to. But, I'm embracing it. I love it because my baby is in there."