Sophie Turner Admits She 'Hated' the Jonas Brothers Growing up, and Some Fans Are Relating

Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner may be married to Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas, but she wasn't a fan of the boy band growing up. It wasn't because she disliked their music per say, Turner, along with several others, blame the band for the break-up of popular U.K. boy band Busted, and that's why she was not their number one fan growing up.

"My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans. We liked Busted," she explained to Elle U.K. However, she continued to say that one of Busted's biggest hits was "Year 3000" which was released in 2002, but in 2006, the Jonas Brothers went on to re-record the track and made it a mega-hit.

"It was amazing. We were huge fans," she said of the original song. "Then, the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive, and Busted broke up. It was all the Jonas Brothers' fault."

She isn't the only one who felt that way either. Several fans took to social media to relay their thoughts as well.

I’m screaming Sophie and her friends hated the jonas brothers because Busted broke up lmao pic.twitter.com/sM85b8zNqa — danielle 🍭 (@ForeverWithJoeJ) March 3, 2020

But other fans are pointing out that the band broke up a year prior to the Jonas Brothers recording the song. Little did she know at the time that Joe would slide into her DM's years later and that they would connect almost instantly after meeting up.

"I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d—k," she confessed. "I took all my guy friends with me to meet him because in the back of my mind I was worried he could be a catfish, or ... I don't know what. I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe."

She continued to explain that Joe also brought a friend with him and was surprised that they could keep up drinking-wise with Turner and her friends. Eventually, after dancing on the dance floor for a while, they snuck off so they could talk. She said they talked "for hours, and hours, and hours."

"And I wasn't bored. It wasn't contrived, it wasn't small talk — it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him," she added. Turner explained that the "incredible sense of security" that comes with their relationship puts her at ease. "Just the word 'husband' and the word 'wife' — they solidify the relationship."

"I love being married. I think it's wonderful. I'm sure we'll have our hiccups, but right now the security and the safety are everything," she described.