'Judge Judy' Salary: How Much Does Judy Sheindlin Earn?

Beloved TV judge Judy Sheindlin has earned herself a hefty paycheck and an even larger net worth thanks to her time on Judge Judy. Although the series is set to come to an end after 25 years, Sheindlin has little to worry about when it comes to finances, at least according to her salary and net worth, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

According to the outlet, Sheindlin, better known to audiences as Judge Judy, takes in an average of $47 million every year, though that number has varied widely. Although her salary in 2005 was $15 million, one 12-month period saw her earn nearly $150 million after she sold her old episodes back to CBS for syndication. More recently, Sheindlin earned $49 million from her empire, which includes TV series and real estate, between June 2018 and June 2019.

In 2019, Sheindlin was named as highest-paid talk show host by Forbes for her $147 million pretax income the year prior, which was due in part to the selling of her 5,200-episode library.

In 2010, Sheindlin renegotiated her contract, which resulted in her nearly $50 million annual income. Given that she works just roughly 52 days out of the year, that means she earns around $900,000 per workday.

Those hefty paychecks have lent themselves to a steadily increasing net worth. While Sheindlin’s net worth was reported to be just $50 million in 2009, it skyrocketed to $420 million in 2018, a number that held steady in 2019.

Steadily ranked as one of the most-watched syndicated programs, Judge Judy debuted in 1966 and currently averages 9 million viewers a day. The series won Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Drama at the Daytime Emmys in 2013, 2016 and 2017, and in 2018, Sheindlin received the Daytime Emmys' Lifetime Achievement Award.

On Sunday, however, Sheindlin announced that the series would be coming to an end after 25 seasons.

"CBS [Television Distribution, which distributes the show] sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program," she said. "Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years' worth of reruns."

Sheindlin won't be disappearing from the small screen though, as she teased that she will be hosting a new show called Judy Justice. The series is reportedly set to debut after Judge Judy's 2020-2021 season.