Nikki Bella Seemingly Shades John Cena While Gushing Over Fiance Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella isn't going to let any kind of "rules" get in the way of her own happiness, as she shared on Twitter. In light of her empowering message, Life & Style posited that the Total Bellas star's tweet may have served as a little bit of shade towards her ex, John Cena.

On Feb. 19, on the joint Twitter account that she shares with her sister, Brie Bella, Bella wrote that some people are simply meant to help teach you a lesson, or vice versa. She expressed that everyone should smile because you've shown them how to live "by loving, by kindness, by letting go of rules."

Now, Bella's statement seems simply to be one focused on positivity, but as Life & Style noted in her tweet specifically through "letting go of rules," could it serve as shade to Cena. The publication reports that Cena previously had Bella sign a contract full of rules before she moved into his house (the Blockers star later expressed on the Today Show that he felt "super bad" about having her sign the document, also per Life & Style).

Sometimes your misery is another’s happiness. Sometimes we come into someone’s life 2 teach them something or how 2 live, or someone comes into ours to do the same. Smile knowing u showed them how life is really meant 2 be lived..by loving, by kindness, by letting go of rules.❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 19, 2020

While it does seem possible that her tweet was a little bit shady, it's more than clear that both Bella and Cena have moved on following their relationship. Cena has been involved with Shay Shariatzadeh since March 2019.

As for Bella, she is currently engaged to former Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. Additionally, the two are expecting their first child together, which Bella announced in late January. At the time, both Bella and Brie revealed that they were expecting children at the same time.

"I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life," Bella wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of herself and her twin sister. "I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!! My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory! So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to... together."