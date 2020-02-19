John Cena's Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh Spotted Wearing Possible Engagement Ring

Is John Cena ready to take a walk down the aisle with his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh? According to E! News, Cena and Shariatzadeh are sparking engagement rumors thanks to a recent outing that reportedly featured some very interesting bling.

E! News reported that the couple was seen during a recent outing in San Diego, California, on Monday and that Shariatzadeh appeared to be sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger.

"John Cena [was] spotted today at a carnival in Mission Beach, San Diego with Shay Shariatzadeh right behind him with [a] huge engagement ring on her finger....They were very affectionate," an eyewitness told the outlet. "She was grabbing onto his arm the whole time and the ring was def on her left hand."

Photo of @JohnCena with a fan in San Diego, California. Not starting any rumors, but it looks like he might be engaged, Shay's got a ROCK on her finger! 👀☺️ If so, then congratulations on your engagement John!

📸: kotm622 (IG) pic.twitter.com/Xo7VG4XkhD — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) February 17, 2020

The publication went on to note that a social media user posted a photo of Cena with his girlfriend appearing in the background with what looks to be an engagement ring on her finger. Naturally, the photo only helped fuel rumors that the two are engaged. Neither Cena nor Shariatzadeh have commented on these rumors as of yet.

Cena and Shariatzadeh were first linked together in March 2019, when the Blockers actor was seen getting close to a mystery woman (later revealed to have been Shariatzadeh) in Vancouver. The couple later made their red carpet debut in October during the premiere of Cena's film Playing With Fire, as E! News also noted.

While at the premiere, Cena spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that Playing With Fire has a special place in his heart as he met Shariatzadeh in Vancouver during filming.

"It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date," he told the publication. "What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."

He didn't give away too many details about his romance, but he did add that "it's going to be a wonderful night" with his girlfriend by his side at the event.

Photo Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty