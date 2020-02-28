'Happy Days' Actress Cathy Silvers Rescued by Helicopter After Breaking Leg on Hike With Boyfriend

Actress Cathy Silvers suffered an accident that led to a helicopter rescue on Sunday. Silvers, who's probably best known as Jenny Piccalo on the 50-set sitcom Happy Days, was biking and hiking with her boyfriend in the canyons of Santa Clarita, California when the two decided to add rock-climbing as well. While the couple were making their descent, Silvers told TMZ that she heard a loud crack in her leg, rendering her unable to walk.

Her boyfriend had to carry Silvers for about an hour before he could finally call 911. After the call was made, it still took a couple of hours to locate the couple due to their altitude, which meant a helicopter had to be dispatched to transport her safely to a hospital.

Silvers told the outlet that she was in pain throughout the ordeal. After arriving at the hospital, doctors realized that she'd actually broken two bones before being placed in a cast. It was an eventful second date for the couple, though her unidentified boyfriend has apparently agreed to a third already.

The actress' first major role was as Jenny on Happy Days, a boy-crazy teenager who was a supporting character in the show's later seasons. Throughout her career, she appeared on classic 80's shows like The Love Boat and Punky Brewster. She also voiced Marie Dodo, the adoptive sister of Big Bird in the 1985 children's movie Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird.

It seems that Silvers has since moved on from acting, as her last credited role was in 1996's Encino Woman, a made-for-TV sequel to the Pauley Shore stoner comedy Encino Man.

Back in September, fellow Happy Days alum Anson Williams had filed for a divorce from his wife of 30 years, Jackie Williams. Anson played the socially unpopular Potsie Weber throughout the series' run. He also played the character on a couple of spinoffs, including Love, American Style and Laverne & Shirley.

"Despite best efforts to work things out or make allowances, and as difficult as it is, sometimes you have to do what's best for everyone," Williams said of his decision.

In December of 2018, the Happy Days cast came together to mourn the passing of Penny Marshall, who played Laverne Cox on the sitcom and her own eponymous spinoff, Laverne & Shirley. In the wake of her sitcom days, Marshall became an accomplished filmmaker, helming projects like Big, A League of Their Own and the Dennis Rodman documentary Rodman, which is currently in post-production.