Paris Hilton Calls Ending Chris Zylka Engagement the 'Best Decision I've Ever Made'

Paris Hilton and former fiancé Chris Zylka split in late 2018, and Hilton opened up about the decision in a candid interview for Cosmopolitan U.K.'s April 2020 issue, calling it the "best" she's ever made.

"It was the best decision I've ever made in my life," she said. "I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right. I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."

Hilton said that she has been single since calling it quits with Zylka and revealed that this is the first time she has enjoyed being alone.

"It feels good to not have someone controlling me," she said. "With dating certain people, [there's the risk of] not trusting them and the fear [that] if I go out of town they might do something to embarrass me. I feel lucky now to not have that fear because I'm independent."

The Simple Life star added that trust is an issue for her and that while she has had "a little bit" of therapy," she implied that she can't do it properly because "I don't really trust anyone."

Hilton and Zylka called off their engagement after nearly two years together. The pair had gotten engaged over New Year's weekend in Aspen, around 10 months before their split.

"I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn't the right decision," Hilton said after the breakup during an appearance on The Talk. "But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I'm just focused on myself and my work."

In January, it was reported that Hilton is dating entrepreneur Carter Reum after they attended the same Golden Globes afterparty. They did not pose together on the red carpet but were seen together inside the bash. Hilton and Reum also reportedly spent the New Year together with his whole family, who "adore" the heiress, according to a source who spoke to E! News.

"They are very happy together," another source said. "They met through friends, and everyone is saying what a great couple they make."

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin