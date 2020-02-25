'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Lyssa Chapman Returns to Social Media With 'Beach Camouflage' Photo After Arrest

Former Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman has returned to social media with a photo sporting her best "beach camouflage, following her arrest earlier this month. In the Instagram post, Chapman is seen sitting on a towel in the sand, and rocking a black hat emblazoned with her nickname, "baby." I think my @babybylyssachapman hats provide excellent beach camouflage. #ItWasntMe," she joked in the post's caption.

Many of her followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, "Wtffff Lyssa!?? Where were you!?? So glad to see you back and enjoying the sunshine. Get that Vitamin D!!!"

"Jealous. Wish I was on a beach right now . Instead of all this freezing cold weather and snow all around me," commented another.

"You are so pretty and tiny I knew you were small on the show but the gear you wore hid that you are so tiny. Very pretty hope all is going well much love and well wishes to you!" exclaimed someone else.

"No matter what you have been through @mslyssac we have your back. Don't hide your face, your to hot and beautiful. I'm glad your back. Everything is going to be alright. I know was this is a hard time for you. Love you Baby," wrote one other fan.

Chapman's last Instagram post, before this, was on Jan. 30, which was apparently the same day she was taken into custody by police, after allegedly getting into a fight with her girlfriend.

Officers reportedly claimed that Chapman attempted to keep them out of her room when they tried to enter by striking one of them. However, she claims that the officers "grabbed her by the arm" when they were intervening, and this led to her getting arrested for resisting arrest.

Ultimately, Chapman was only charged with with two misdemeanor counts of harassment. Each count is reportedly related to her alleged stalking one man and one woman. The woman involved is said to be Chapman's girlfriend, but there has been no word on who the man is. Notably, Chapman does not appear to have deleted any posts featuring herself and her girlfriend.