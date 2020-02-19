Drew Carey Endorses Domestic Violence Law Reform Petition After Ex Fiancee Amie Harwick's Death

Drew Carey's ex-fiance, Dr. Amie Harwick, was found murdered following a call to police for domestic violence. The incident involved another one of her exes. The call came in on Feb. 15 from one of her roomates and according to TMZ, Harwick was found unconscious under a third story balcony.

She was transported to a hospital where she later passed away. Police found evidence of forced entry and learned that Harwick, from her roomates, had concerns about an ex-boyfriend for whom she had a restraining order on.

The ex in question, Gareth Pursehouse, was later arrested and taken in on murder charges.

Carey eventually broke his silence by sharing a video of the two on Twitter.

"I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," Carey wrote.

In the days since, Carey has shared a petition he is endorsing on his Twitter.

Please sign this petition and chip in if you can. #JusticeForAmie

Thank you and bless you 🙏https://t.co/3eOfWhU5gb — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 18, 2020

The petition was started by one of Harwick's friends, Diana Arias. In the lengthy story she wrote alongside the petition on Change.org, Arias shared a little more insight about Pursehouse.

"Amie had a restraining order in place against a violent ex boyfriend from a decade ago," she wrote. "The restraining order expired. Well two weeks ago, this ex boyfriend went to an event that she was at and harassed her. He began to stalk her and on Valentine's day attack her, in her own home while he laid in wait for her to come home. This man for years clearly needed treatment. She should have never had to be in this situation like so many other victims."

Her movement is aiming to change the laws of restraining orders and that they shouldn't have an expiration date.

As of this writing on Tuesday night, there are approximately 23,000 signatures with the goal being 25,000. The endorsement from Carey certainly helped propel the movement.

Care has hosted The Price is Right since 2007. On Tuesday, TMZ learned production would be halted. New episodes were supposed to be filmed over the next two days but those who were planning on attending received an email notifying them that the scheduled filmings would be cancelled.