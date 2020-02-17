Amie Harwick: Drew Carey Breaks Silence on Former Fiancee's Tragic Murder

The Price is Right host Drew Carey shared a touching tribute to his former fiancee, Dr. Amie Harwick. The Los Angeles therapist died Saturday. Police arrested Harwick's ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse on Sunday afternoon in connection with Harwick's death.

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

"I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," Carey wrote on Twitter, alongside a brief video of the two together.

Carey's fans offered their condolences in response to the tweet.

"So sorry for your loss. What a senseless act of violence and cowardice. Truly tragic. Prayers that your memories bring you comfort," one person wrote.

"Our heartfelt condolences, Drew," another added.

"Sorry about your loss. Stay strong and positive in this tough time of sorrow," another chimed in.

Carey and Harwick, 38, began dating in 2017 and got engaged in early 2018. They broke up later that year.

Harwick was found unresponsive and "gravely injured" in her home Saturday morning with injuries consistent with a fall, the Los Angeles Police Department said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Police were called to Harwick's Hollywood Hills neighborhood, responding to reports of a screaming woman. When they arrived, they spoke with her roommate, who said Harwick was being assaulted. Police said they found evidence of a struggle and forced entry, reports CNN.

Pursehouse was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder and is now being held on $2 million bail.

Harwick recently filed a restraining order against a former boyfriend, but the restraining order recently expired. Police said she saw the man just two weeks before her death.

Harwick was a licensed marriage and family therapist, and specialized in psychotherapy and sex therapy, according to her website. She also wrote the book The New Sex Bible for Women and appeared in the 2015 documentary Addicted to Sexting.

The therapist's patients later took to Twitter to pay tribute to Harwick. Others shared their memories on her Instagram page, where she often shared inspiring quotes with her 6,800 followers.

"I knew this girl," one person wrote on Instagram. "I'm in a state of disbelief that this happened to her and that she’s gone. She had her whole life ahead of her. And then to see that she wrote about falling and that 'it hurts when you hit the ground' — what on earth. I feel like this can’t be real."

Photo credit: Getty Images