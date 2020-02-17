Amie Harwick: 'Price Is Right' Halts Production After Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee's Murder
The Price Is Right taping will be put on hold after the shocking news of host Drew Carey's ex-fiancee's murder. According to TMZ, the show was scheduled to shoot new shows on Tuesday and Wednesday and those who planned on attending received an email about the cancellation on Monday morning.
Carey and Aime Harwick started dating back in 2017 and later got engaged in 2018. However, the two broke up later that year. Harwick was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse after causing her to fall over a third story balcony in the Hollywood Hills. She was found unresponsive and "gravely injured" in her home Saturday morning with injuries consistent with the fall, the Los Angeles Police Department said. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.
Police were called to Harwick's neighborhood in the Hills after a woman was reported screaming. When they arrived on scene, they spoke with her roommate who claims Harwick was being assaulted. Police did say that they found evidence of a struggle and forced entry.
Carey has already broken his silence on the tragic news by sharing a post to Twitter, writing, "I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did."
Pursehouse was arrested the following day on Sunday under suspicion of murder and is now being held on a $2 million dollar bail. Harwick also recently filed a restraining order against her former boyfriend, however, it recently expired.