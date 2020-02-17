Amie Harwick: 'Price Is Right' Halts Production After Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee's Murder

The Price Is Right taping will be put on hold after the shocking news of host Drew Carey's ex-fiancee's murder. According to TMZ, the show was scheduled to shoot new shows on Tuesday and Wednesday and those who planned on attending received an email about the cancellation on Monday morning.

Carey and Aime Harwick started dating back in 2017 and later got engaged in 2018. However, the two broke up later that year. Harwick was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse after causing her to fall over a third story balcony in the Hollywood Hills. She was found unresponsive and "gravely injured" in her home Saturday morning with injuries consistent with the fall, the Los Angeles Police Department said. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police were called to Harwick's neighborhood in the Hills after a woman was reported screaming. When they arrived on scene, they spoke with her roommate who claims Harwick was being assaulted. Police did say that they found evidence of a struggle and forced entry.

Carey has already broken his silence on the tragic news by sharing a post to Twitter, writing, "I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did."

Pursehouse was arrested the following day on Sunday under suspicion of murder and is now being held on a $2 million dollar bail. Harwick also recently filed a restraining order against her former boyfriend, however, it recently expired.

Harwick, who was a licensed marriage and family therapist who specialized in psychotherapy and sex therapy, was hailed a champion by some of her patients for mental health following her death.

"Amie was my therapist too when I lived in LA, she was such a wonderful person and i can't put into words how much she did for my mental health. hard to believe it's even real," model Laura Lux wrote.

"Amie was the resource for so many survivors, and this happened to her," model Emily Sears said after claiming her work changed her life. "It is truly enraging and sickening that the world is just not safe for us. Especially for her. She dedicated her life to trying to make it safer for others and help us heal and overcome our trauma and fears."

Harwick wrote the book The New Sex Bible for Women and appeared in the 2015 documentary Addicted to Sexting.

