Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Accomplices Break Silence on New Charges

Jussie Smollett's alleged accomplices, brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo, are speaking out for the first time since his new indictments. Smollett is due back in court over allegedly staging a hate crime against himself to boost his career and public image. The Osundairo brothers are not speaking about the truth of these allegations, just asking Smollett to tell the truth.

The Osundairo brothers ran into a TMZ reporter in Chicago on Sunday, saying that they are "actually praying for Jussie." The two said that they have high hopes for the future.

"We're praying that he builds up the courage to finally tell the truth," one of the brothers said cryptically.

Asked if they have any regrets about the incident personally, the brothers said that they simply regret how many people were hurt by the case.

"Honestly we just feel remorseful for being involved in a situation that caused so many people pain," they said. "It takes away the attention from actual real situations that happen, like hate crimes and people being hurt. That's all. Right now, we're just focused on the positive, focused on the future."

As for more specific questions about the alleged attack and the logistical issues many people see in it, the brothers said: "We'll save that for court." They then confirmed that they are willing to take the stand in court if they are called.

"If they call us to [testify], we'll do what needs to be done," they said. "Our position hasn't changed."

The brothers had "no comment" on whether they have already been contacted by the special prosecutors. However, they did confirm that if they make an appearance in court, it will be the first time they have seen Smollett in person since the alleged incident.

The two brothers were walking with their lawyer, Gloria Schmidt as they talked to the reporter. They have previously stated that they are "fully committed to the public knowing the truth" about the incident.

Smollett's legal battle with the city of Chicago seemed to be over last spring when the charges against him were dropped, and the public court file was sealed. The city then sued Smollett for the costs of the investigation, including overtime pay for the detectives on the case. Smollett filed a countersuit, saying he was the victim of "mass public ridicule and harm."

A special prosecutor has reportedly begun the investigation from scratch, looking into Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx and how she handled the case as well.

Smollett is facing six new charges of disorderly conduct.