Jussie Smollett Reportedly Indicted Over Alleged Attack Hoax, and Onlookers Are Divided

Jussie Smollett was indicted on Tuesday over the alleged hoax of a hate crime he suffered last year. According to a report by local CBS News affiliate CBS2 Chicago, Smollett faces six new charges in the case, and will have to appear in court later this month. Users on social media are divided over the fresh news in this case.

The new indictment for Smollett comes with six new charges of disorderly conduct stemming from the alleged hate crime he suffered last year. Smollett claimed that he was attacked on the street in Chicago, Illinois late on the night of Jan. 29, 2019. He said that the attackers wore ski masks, called him racist and homophic slurs and cinched a noose around his neck while they assaulted him.

Chicago police later claimed that Smollett had lied about the attack, paying two African men to help him stage it. He was then charged with filing a false police report — a class 4 felony — but the charges against him were dropped in March. Smollett maintained his innocence in later public statements.

In the meantime, special prosecutor Dan Webb has reportedly been conducting an extensive investigation into why the charges were dropped. The new indictment follows that investigation, and was handed down by a special grand jury in Cook County, Illinois.

Webb reportedly began his investigation from scratch, attempting to ignore the prior evidence and media circus surrounding Smollett. He was also investigation Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and her handling of the case. Foxx is currently seeking re-election in Cook County.

A year after the story first broke, many people were surprised to see it back on their newsfeeds on Tuesday. Responses ranged from fresh outrage to joyous vindication, with plenty of apathy and confusion in between.

