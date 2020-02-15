Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Was Hospitalized After Recess Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister to Britney Spears, revealed on Instagram Friday that her daughter, Maddie Briann, was injured in a recess accident at school. The 28-year-old singer and actress jokingly said it was easier for her to share an update on Maddie on social media than to individually text her loved ones. Spears is also mother to daughter Ivy Joan, 2.

"This one keeps us on our toes, no matter what the occasion is... little accident at recess today, but nothing too serious," Spears wrote, alongside a photo of Maddie wearing a cast around her wirst. "Thanks to everyone who helped us get this checked on quick, and everyone who text to check in!"

"It is much easier to just post this, then respond to every text, because I'll forget to respond, and then I'm being rude," Spears later added.

Spears also included the hashtag "Happy Valentine's Day," although this certainly was not the kind of gift she expected.

"We had such a romantic Valentine's at this place called the E.R.," Spears added in her Instagram Story, along with a photo of husband Jamie Watson in the hospital.

Spears' followers were just relieved to see that 11-year-old Maddie was not seriously hut.

"Glad she's ok!!!!" singer Tina Parol wrote.

"You need to bubble wrap her," one fan joked.

"Sweet girl! Glad it's nothing serious!" another fan wrote.

"She is a beautiful little girl... hope she heals quickly," another wrote.

Spears and ex-boyfriend Casey Aldrige welcomed Maddie in June 2008, when she was only 17. In 2014, she married Watson, and they welcomed Ivy Joan in April 2018.

Earlier this month, Spears took to Instagram to remember an injury Maddie suffered on Super Bowl Sunday three years ago. Maddie fell that day, which was "the day my whole world stopped." When she was 8 years old, Maddie was riding a Polaris ATV on a family hunting trip in Louisiana when it flipped over into a pond. Maddie was submerged in water for minutes before an emergency team could arrive to save her.

"I know so many of you prayed so hard for us, so I will never let this day pass without thanking each of you for every single prayer you said for us, and I hope you all know we do not take this huge blessing we were given for granted, because most are not as fortunate, and we are fully aware of that horrible and unfair fact," Spears wrote on Instagram. "I am filled with gratitude today, and everyday, even on the bad days, because even those days are a gift, that so many others would give anything for just to have their loved ones back."

Spears is best known for starring in Zoey 101 and will star in Netflix's upcoming series Sweet Magnolias.

Photo credit: Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images