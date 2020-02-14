Former 'Superman' Dean Cain Slammed by Social Media for Attempting to Shade Ashley Judd's Appearance

Former Lois and Clark actor Dean Cain is getting slammed by social media, for some comments he made that are being seen as an attempt to shade Ashley Judd's appearance. The comments came in a Twitter post by Cain, who was re-tweeting a video shared by the page for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

In the clip, Judd is seen discussing her support for Warren, with her face appearing to be puffy — most likely due to the high dose of prednisone she previously revealed she has taken — to which Cain responded, "I’m not exactly sure what to say here... I certainly have nothing positive to say, so I’ll be quiet."

My friend @AshleyJudd made a few calls to people who chipped in a few dollars to our campaign. I’m proud that our campaign is grassroots—built by people, not Super PACs or billionaires. Chip in $3 tonight, and Ashley could call you to say thanks! https://t.co/qOzNnVvmg4 pic.twitter.com/2SJOEAGKCp — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 11, 2020

Cain's comments have cause quite a stir on social media, with one Twitter user hitting back, "Then you could've said nothing at all and contributed nothing, like the credits and relevancy of your IMDb page for the last decade."

"If you were being quiet, you wouldn't have drawn attention to it," another user said. "Just be open about your hating on someone else, like all the people in the comments. Ms. Judd has chronic health problems and gets puffy from the medications sometimes. Way to be judgmental."

that is the shittiest misogynistic troll like comment I am shocked hey @TODAYshow @HodaAndJenna tell me you won't bring this POS back on PLEASE! — Karen Walker for VP... 🌊🌊U🏗️ (@VicePresOfFun) February 12, 2020

"Really?! Welcome to being treated with Prednisone. Thanks to all of you for making fun of Chronic illness. Love to Ashley Judd for not hiding away like many of us do," someone else wrote.

"You could have been quiet from the beginning, not posted this and saved your energy for something better in life. Also just wondering, if Ashley wasn't supporting [Elizabeth Warren] would you have even thought to comment? Nevermind, I know that answer," another user said.

I’m not sure what’s worse, that you’re judging her or that you’re trying to hide while you’re judging her. — Mary (@mel33) February 12, 2020

At this time, Judd does not appear to have commented on Cain's post, but the actor claims that his post was in reference to Judd's support of Warren, and not her appearance.