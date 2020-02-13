Adele Looks Dramatically Different in New Photos Following '100-Pound' Weight Loss

Adele has lost over 100 pounds and fans and celebrities alike are having a hard time recognizing the gorgeous singer. The "Hello" performer has stunned fans from all over after dropping the weight as a result of a strict diet and regular exercise. It's said that the 31-year-old's transformation is a result of her wanting to be the healthiest she can be for her son, Angelo. She was caught recently stepping out in an all black activewear ensemble looking thinner than ever.

It started when the musician showed off her slimmed down look at Drake's Halloween party last October, then again when she was vacationing on New Year's in Anguilla. In fact, one of her fans ran into her while the singer was on vacation with James Corden and Harry Styles, admitting that she had to apologize to the 15-time Grammy winner for not recognizing her.

"When she introduced herself and began asking us about ourselves and our vacation in Anguilla, I apologized for not recognizing her right away and she said, 'Don't worry, I've lost around 100 pounds.'" the fan told Us Weekly. "We told her how great she looks. She seemed very happy and relaxed, totally enjoying her vacation! We didn't talk about how she lost it."

The fan continued to say great things about Adel — who split from her husband Simon Konecki in April 2019 following their two year marriage — saying that she "looked comfortable in her own skin" and that she was "so down-to-earth and outgoing."

"The most unexpected part was Adele walking over and sitting down with us, and then asking Harry to come over. Both Adele and Harry were so genuine and it's nice to get a glimpse of who they really are," she added.

The singer's former Pilates instructor, Camila Goodis, gave some insight into how she believes the singer is losing weight and doesn't believe it's because she's working out like crazy, it's more of a diet change in her opinion. "I think she did change her lifestyle, like eating better, exercising moderately. The path to lose weight is not really a lot of exercise. It's actually your mouth. And I tell all my clients, 'You can exercise 10 hours a day, if your diet is poor, you're not going to see success.' That's the real truth," she said.

While several fans are loving her new look and completely in support, there are a few who are concerned for her health as well saying she's too thin.

Photo credit: Mike Marsland/Getty