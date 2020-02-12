Justin Theroux Wishes Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston Happy 51st Birthday in Sweet Message

Jennifer Aniston has been receiving a lot of love and support from her exes recently. Aniston just celebrated her 51st birthday and is looking fabulous as ever, and while her fans and friends have come forward to wish her well on her special day, so is her ex-husband Justin Theroux. The director took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of the Friends star muscled-up writing, "... grabbing 2020 and another year just like —" and continued it with, "Happy birthday B [read heart emoji]."

The year prior, he also shared a happy birthday post: "Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny. [red heart emoji] you B."

Her gal pal Courteney Cox also took to Instagram to wish her former co-star a happy birthday as she tried to impersonate the star in the photo.

Aniston can't stop making headlines lately when it comes to her exes. Recently, possible romance rumors swirled after Aniston and Brad Pitt kept running into each other at events and sources coming forward saying the two have been hanging out at group gatherings as well. It seems as though The Morning Show actress just likes to keep on good terms with her exes because both of them have said wonderful things about her since their splits. Also, while fans have been eager to see if she and Pitt will get back together, both have said they're just really good friends.

In 2018, shortly after her split from Theroux, she opened up about her marriages saying that she felt they were "successful" regardless of the fact that they've gone their separate ways romantically.

"I don't feel a void. I really don't," she said to Elle magazine. "My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within the arrangement anymore."

"Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice."

Photo credit: Michael Tran/Getty.