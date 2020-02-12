Chris Brown Reveals Massive Face Tattoo

Chris Brown just unveiled his new tattoo, and it is hard to miss. The singer's new ink is situated on his face, right beside his right ear. It shows a picture of a Nike Air Jordan sneaker.

Brown did not share a close-up his new tattoo on his own Instagram account, but instead allowed the artist to show it off first. Tattoo artist Joaquin Lopez posted a photo of his latest work on Instagram on Tuesday, and fans went wild.

This is not the first time Lopez has tattooed Brown, as evidence by his caption: "More tattoos last night for my brother [Chris Brown]. Here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently."

The tattoo shows an Air Jordan 3 by Nike. It is right on Brown's cheek, so it will be impossible to miss going forward. It is right below a more subtle tattoo of the logo for Black Pyramid, Brown's clothing company, which is nestled right in his hair line.

Lopez shared other pictures, including one of him and Brown posing together, and one where the sneaker tattoo was visible while Brown was on stage. The last picture was a drawing of Brown, including the sneaker tattoo.

Fans seemed to love the new ink, as it picked up over 24,000 likes in its first few hours on Instagram. The comments were full of fire emojis and congratulations to Lopez on a job well done. His followers called it "dope" and "legendary," and Lopez thanked many of them for the compliments.

View this post on Instagram Silly rabbit, TRIX ARE FOR KIDS A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Feb 6, 2020 at 9:13pm PST

The tattoo is not brand new, as Lopez noted. According to E! News, it was visible last month when Brown attended the Grammys. It could also be seen in one of Brown's Instagram posts last week, though the angle at the time made it a more subtle design.

Brown has been celebrating his family life on Instagram lately. He and his girlfriend Ammika Harris welcomed a son in November of 2019, and Brown is clearly enjoying fatherhood. The baby's name is Aeko Catori Brown.

Of course, some fans are not pleased to see Brown reveling in a conventional domestic lifestyle considering his history of alleged violence and abuse. In 2016, Brown was accused of holding a woman inside of his house at gunpoint and barricading himself inside against the police. However, the story became confused in later reporting, and the charges were dropped later that year.

Brown's legal issues are all currently settled, but he is still banned from travelling to the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.