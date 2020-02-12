Britney Spears' 'Crossroads' Co-Star Taryn Manning 'Worried' About Pop Star: 'She Is My Focus'

Britney Spears' former Crossroads co-star Taryn Manning is admitting that she's "worried" about the pop star and wants fans to know that she hasn't forgotten about Spears. The Orange Is The New Black star says several fans have reached out to her to do something about Spears' situation and after hearing the outcry, she's on board. According to The Blast, the actress shared a message on Instagram saying she has no intention to share her concern for likes and that she's genuinely worried about Spears.

"Not trying to get likes I could care less. I am worried about my friend and co-star. Too many times we let one go a-stray and never bother to poke our heads around. 'Not my chair, not my problem,'" she wrote along with a throwback photo of a picture from the 2002 movie they filmed together.

She continued with, "Hey, least we aren't walking into a gas chamber out of left field today #love [Britney Spears] [heart emoji] for all of you who hit me daily to do something. I hear you now! We care. Voice away angels this is your playground [heart emoji] can't phase us anymore. she is my focus. [heart emoji] loving you."

Fans of Spears have been using the hashtag, #FreeBritney after rumors swirled that she was being held against her will at a mental health facility. There has been chatter that her father Jamie Spears had her committed after she refused to take medication as prescribed by a doctor on her conservatorship's orders. Fans are still using the hashtag because they believe the "Toxic" singer should not still be under a conservatorship anymore.

One person shared their thoughts on Manning's post saying, "Glad you're worried because nobody has had her back really for over a decade being sentenced to life under a d— slavery. They need to let her out of the conservatorship and give her life back to her. No one has seen her with her kids since the incident with her dad and her boyfriend is sketchy [as f—]. Her friends and those that care need to step up to the plate and speak out for her because they have her silenced."

Several of her fans have rallied outside of her court hearings to fight for what they think is right.

While it appears fans believe she has been silenced, she has been open on social media about things she enjoys doing and what her fitness plans are for 2020.

Photo credit: Paramount/Getty.