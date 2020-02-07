Amber Heard Reportedly Deleting Angry Instagram Comments After Johnny Depp Tape Release

It looks like Amber Heard has been doing some digital housekeeping. The Aquaman star has reportedly been deleting angry comments that have been flooding her Instagram account since the release of a recording where she talks about hitting her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. While Heard has previously levied claims against Depp that he abused her during their time together, the recently unearthed recording has caused an uptick of posts defending the actor.

As The IBTimes notes, Heard's purging of the remarks hasn't gone unnoticed by users on the platform. While several of the nastier comments are gone, the few that remain have been calling out the actress for deleting anything in the first place.

The onslaught of vitriolic comments was immediately evident when Heard posted a selfie earlier this week, which led to an onslaught of accusations calling Heard an abuser who ruined Depp's career. The hashtag 'Justice for Johnny Depp' also makes frequent appearances.

The recording in question was made back in 2015 when the couple was still together, and apparently in therapy, though it was only made public last week.

"I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you," Heard tells Depp in the recording. "Babe, you're not punched. I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you."

Elsewhere in the recording, Depp is heard sounding like he's trying to work things out with Heard while refuting her claims that he abused her.

"Just try. Let's both try," Depp is heard saying. "If there's anger, if there's something really, really poking us in the a— let's try not to f-ing fight. Try to address it without jumping down each other's throats because all that's gonna do is build a mountain of f—, uh, resentment, some species of f-ing hatred."

Another conversation between the former couple, this one from 2016, was released earlier this week, where Heard is apparently mocking Depp over his allegations she abused him. Heard taunts her then-husband to "tell the world" that he was a victim of assault "and see how many people believe you."

The couple divorced in January of 2017 and Heard's allegations that Depp abused her was at the cornerstone of her legal argument.