Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Says She's 'Just Trying to Keep Positive' in New Photo

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is putting a positive foot forward on Instagram. The influencer posted yet another lovely photo of herself on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and sent an equally lovely message her fans' way.

"Just trying to keep positive going into the rest of the week," she captioned the photo, which featured Mathers wearing a fluffy coat, a white turtleneck and a classic pair of jeans.

Mathers' focus on positivity comes at a perfect time, as it comes just a day after she shared a heartfelt and emotional tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant on her Instagram Story.

Mathers expressed that she wasn't positive that she was going to comment on the tragedy, but that she ultimately wanted to share a note to her followers about it.

"I wasn't sure if I was going to post anything about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant and the seven other people involved in yesterday's incident," Mathers wrote. "I usually don't speak on my platform about these topics because unfortunately, there are so many tragidies in the world - it would be impossible to address everything that goes on. However, this incident genuinely had me shocked and confused."

Mathers added that while she did not know Kobe personally, she "cannot act like hearing this news did not affect me."

"It is human nature to feel," she continued. "To truly realize and see that these incidents can happen to anyone and anywhere is deeply upsetting. It is a huge eye opener. You never know how much time you have so appreciate every day."

"My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of everyone connected to this event and any other tragic events going on in the world," she concluded, adding a hashtag "Twenty-Four Forever," in reference to Kobe's Lakers jersey number.

Kobe, Giana, and seven others died as a result of the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26. Following the news, there has been an outpouring of love from fans around the world who were moved by the basketball great's legacy. Several other famous figures, including those who were closest to him, also took to social media to share their own tributes to the late icon.

"There are no words to express the pain I'm going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my neice (sic) Gigi [and] my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie," Shaquille O'Neal, who played on the Lakers alongside Kobe, wrote on Instagram. "I love you and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW !"

Kobe and Gianna are survived by Vanessa Bryant, and three of the couple's daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.