Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers 'Shocked and Confused' Over Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Deaths: 'A Huge Eye-Opener'

Instagram influence Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of rapper Eminem, posted a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers star died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. In an Instagram Story post, Mathers called Bryant's death a "huge eye-opener."

(Photo: Hailie Jae Mathers/@hailiejade)

"I wasn't sure if I was going to post anything about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant and the seven other people involved in yesterday's incident," Mathers wrote. "I usually don't speak on my platform about these topics because unfortunately, there are so many tragidies in the world - it would be impossible to address everything that goes on. However, this incident genuinely had me shocked and confused."

Mathers noted that, even though she did not know Bryant or anyone else on the helicopter, she "cannot act like hearing this news did not affect me."

"It is human nature to feel," she continued. "To truly realize and see that these incidents can happen to anyone and anywhere is deeply upsetting. It is a huge eye opener. You never know how much time you have so appreciate every day."

In the end, Mathers added, "My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of everyone connected to this event and any other tragic events going on in the world."

She ended with the hashtag "Twenty-Four Forever," referring to one of the numbers Bryant wore during his career.

While Mathers commented on Bryant's death, her father has not. However, may others with connections to the music industry have paid tribute to Bryant.

"Kobe, We love you brother," rapper Kanye West tweeted. "We're praying for your family and appreciate the life you've lived and all the inspiration you gave."

During the Grammy Awards on Sunday, there were several references to Bryant throughout the night. Since the show was hosted at the Staples Center, a light shined on Bryant's retired numbers 8 and 24 in the rafters.

"This makes me so sad," singer Demi Lovato wrote on Instagram before the Grammys. "Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many. You're a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe."

There were no survivors in the helicopter crash. Bryant and his daughter were reportedly on their way to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California for a basketball tournament. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Photo credit: Getty Images