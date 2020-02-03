Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Wishes Fans a Happy Monday in Zebra-Print Heels

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers posted a bright and cheery "happy Monday" to her followers this week. The rising Instagram star looked ready for a day out on the town in a knee-length brown coat and black slacks. Not to be too subdued, however, she punctuated the outfit with zebra-print high heels.

Mathers stood on the sidewalk in her latest Instagram post, tipping her sunglasses down to look over them. She had a black leather handbag over one shoulder, and a hand in her pocket against the apparent cold.

Mathers is known for saving pictures to post later on Instagram, but this one appeared current. it showed a few trees in the distance with bare branches, and one right beside her autumnal leaves just barely holding on.

"Happy happy Monday everyone!" she wrote.

The caption served as an endorsement of the Like to Know it app. The platform allows fans to pick apart the look of their favorite influencer, finding the clothing they wear and other items they might find interesting. Mathers hoped that the app would be helpful to fans interested in what she wears.

From the sound of it, it will be. Many commented their thanks to Mathers for joining the app, which is growing in popularity.

"I think it is a good idea that you post your outfits and link the items there because you have many beautiful clothes, so we can see them there easily," one person wrote.

"Yes! I love your outfits," added another. "I was wondering when you were going to post on it. Are you also going to be posting more workout videos?"

"Zebra heels got me in your feels," a third person commented.

Mathers has been a little absent from Instagram in recent weeks, and fans were glad to see her back. After a posting spree on her birthday — Christmas day — Mathers popped back in for a New Year's post on Jan. 1. After that, she took two weeks off before letting fans know that 2020 was shaping up to be a "busy year" for her.

Mathers returned to Instagram against last week, and now it looks like she is back on a more regular posting schedule. With over 1.8 million followers, she does an impressive job of keeping things moving on her profile.

So far, there is no word on what is keeping Mathers so "busy" in 2020.