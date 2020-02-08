Gwen Stefani Hyped up 'Just a Girl' Las Vegas Residency's Dancers Just Ahead of Show Cancellation

Days before she canceled one of the shows of her "Just a Girl" Las Vegas residency, Gwen Stefani was giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how her backup dancers were preparing for the performance. And her Instagram post, which featured a video of their practice, showcases what fans can expect when the singer ultimately returns to the Vegas stage.

Stefani reposted a video from choreographer Luther Brown which highlights her backup dancers' performance to her track "Wind It Up." The clip features all of the dancers absolutely nailing every move, and the only thing missing from their practice was an appearance from the lady of the show herself, Stefani. Although, based on her recent announcement about her Vegas residency, it's clear that the singer is currently busy recuperating.

On Feb. 7, Stefani wrote on Twitter that she would be canceling her Feb. 8 "Just a Girl" show because of health reasons. She wrote that she is "still not feeling well [and] will be unable to perform" and that fans who already purchased tickets would be refunded in full.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 5, 2020 at 6:30am PST

"I am doing everything I can to get well [and] plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 – 22," Stefani detailed in a follow-up tweet. "Thank u for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon. gx #onlyhuman #imsorry #loveuguys"

While Stefani had to cancel one of her Vegas residency shows, the singer was able to perform recently alongside her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. During the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, the two singers performed a duet of their song, "Nobody But You," which is featured on Shelton's album, Fully Loaded: God's Country.

Prior to their performance, the couple spoke with E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. During their discussion, Stefani and Shelton stressed that there weren't any pre-performance nerves as they're more than used to performing together at this point.

"We [sing together] all the time," Shelton said, as PEOPLE noted. "We sing at the house, music is such a part of our everyday life anyway together, so performing here — it's the Grammys, so you're nervous about that — but the actual performing together is just what we do."

Seeing as though they're comfortable performing as a unit, could the Shelton and Stefani come out with an album together in the future? According to the couple, it's not likely.

"I don't think so," Shelton said.

"I don't think so either," Stefani added. "But we have done a lot of music together, actually. We wrote two songs together — that's a lot. Because he never does that. He's sharing his talent with me!"