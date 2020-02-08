Gwen Stefani Fans Want A Solo Super Bowl Halftime Appearance Alongside Blake Shelton

About one week after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira dominated the Super Bowl halftime show, fans are already suggesting who should take over the reins for next year's big event — Gwen Stefani. Even though the singer performed along with her band, No Doubt, and Sting in 2003, some are eager to see Stefani headline the halftime show with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

Stefani has been a major force in the music industry for some time now between her time with No Doubt and her work as a solo artist. Of course, her famous boyfriend, and her sometimes co-star on The Voice, has also enjoyed a successful career as a country singer. So, it only makes sense that some fans are calling for the pair, who have released tracks like "Nobody But You," to perform during the halftime show together.

"#2021 Super Bowl Halftime performer...Gwen Stefani with Blake Shelton...those two are magical together...just a thought," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Next Super Bowl halftime should be @gwenstefani With special Guests no doubt, eve, and Blake. — Earl (@MyNameIs_Earl_) February 5, 2020

"where is Gwen Stefani’s solo Super Bowl performance tbh?" one Twitter user wrote in 2019, which shows just how long fans have been eager for the singer to perform during the Super Bowl solo.

"so wait, has @gwenstefani done/turned down the #SuperBowlHalftimeShow yet or has it not come up yet," another fan wondered. "cause she definitely can make the shit happen & Hollaback Girl was meant 2 be a part of halftime show."

As previously mentioned, Stefani has indeed appeared at a Super Bowl halftime show before. In 2003, her band, No Doubt, took to the stage with Sting for a performance during Super Bowl XXXVII, as CBS News noted. However, the "Hollaback Girl" singer has yet to perform during the show as a solo artist.

While Stefani and Shelton have yet to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show together, they have performed together in the past. Most recently, during the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, the couple performed a duet of "Nobody But You," which was released on Shelton's latest album, Fully Loaded: God's Country. Before their performance, they spoke with E! News' Ryan Seacrest where they said that performing together was a piece of cake.

“We [sing together] all the time," they told Seacrest on the red carpet prior to the Grammys, as PEOPLE noted. "We sing at the house, music is such a part of our everyday life anyway together, so performing here—it’s the Grammys, so you’re nervous about that—but the actual performing together is just what we do.”