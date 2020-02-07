Kim Kardashian Reveals Family Believes Baby Son Psalm Is Father Robert Reincarnated

Kim Kardashian has a feeling about her son, Psalm. The reality star recently revealed to E! News that she, along with the rest of her family, believe her eight-month-old is the reincarnated spirit of her late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr. So much so, in fact, that it's had her re-assess her belief in reincarnation in general.

"My son, Psalm, is probably the happiest baby alive. He's always smiling, always happy," Kardashian explained, before referencing a moment on Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman -- a blind medium -- came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated."

"She had no idea," she continued, referring to the pregnant surrogate she had at the time. "No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy."

Around that time, something unfolded behind-the-scenes that didn't get recorded by the cameras. When her baby nurse brought Kardashian's son to a baby shower.

"A woman comes up to her and said, 'Is this your son?' And she said, 'No, no, no, I'm just watching him.' And she said, 'Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated."

Strange as that encounter may have been, Kardashian went on to reveal that "multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he's a family member reincarnated."

"So my whole family, all the time, thinks it's my dad and is just so emotional and close to him," she continued. "He's left-handed, like my dad. So, all these things happen. I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!"

Earlier this week, Kardashian also told Good Morning America about how her two-year-old daughter, Chicago, ended up needing stitches after an accident in the family kitchen.

"The other day my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face, stitches, had to figure it all out," Kardashian revealed. "Stuff happens and you just gotta roll with it. She's okay, yes. Big scar on her cheek, but she's okay."

While Kardashian has her hands full with her four kids (especially considering one is possibly also her father), she and husband Kanye West have reportedly started seeing a sex therapist to help their marriage.