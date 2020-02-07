Chrissy Teigen Slams Troll for Criticizing Her Backside in New Leggings Photo

Chrissy Teigen recently got some new leggings in the mail, showing them off on social media, as one does. On Thursday, the Cravings author shared a photo of herself kneeling on the ground in her house, her backside to the camera as she showed off the leggings, which had her husband John Legend's face printed on them inside a heart on each leg.

"we get ... really random stuff sent to the house," she joked in her caption.

One person couldn't help themselves and trolled Teigen accusing her of editing the photo.

"Photoshopped," they wrote. "Why didn't it look like that when John was in the jacuzzi like '[what the hell] is that.'"

As her fans know, Teigen is one of the last people you should be trolling on Instagram, and she responded, "maybe you've just never seen a girl in this position before but it's good for looking like you have an a—."

The mom of two's clapback, which was documented by Comments By Celebs, was highly appreciated.

"God she’s brilliant!" wrote Katherine Heigl. "Bro got Teigened," commented one fan. "Shoulda known better."

Someone else wrote, "Thought y’all knew she was a savage."

Both Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and model Karlie Kloss jokingly took credit for the leggings in the comments of Teigen's post, though several fans pointed out that they are actually a custom option from Goldsheep, should anyone else want to wear John Legend's face on their backside.

"thanks to whomever sent these," Teigen wrote on Twitter.

The 34-year-old previously shut down allegations of Photoshopping in January when she shared a photo of herself in a pool with her 3-year-old daughter, Luna. Among the comments from fans was one that read, "that's a horrible photo shop chrissy," with the writer possibly joking about the appearance of Teigen's body under the water due to refraction.

Whether the message was a joke or not, Teigen responded as if it wasn't, writing, "Why would I photoshop my a— to be bumpy and smaller than it already is."

