Super Bowl 2020: Nicole Scherzinger Reacts After Paula Abdul Appears to Confuse Her With Shakira

Shakira headlined the halftime show during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night alongside Jennifer Lopez, but before the game, things got a bit confusing on Twitter for Paula Abdul.

The former American Idol judge used the platform to share her excitement for the night's performances, writing, "Can't wait to watch these amazing women perform at the #SuperBowl #DemiLovato @jlo @shakira xoP." While she tagged Shakira, Lopez and National Anthem singer Demi Lovato in her tweet, the photos Abdul included alongside her message had fans confused. The tweet included snaps of Abdul with Lovato and Lopez, respectively, as well as a shot of herself with her former fellow The X Factor judges, which included Nicole Scherzinger. The tweet did not include a photo of Shakira.

"I mean, my hips don't lie... but I'm not @shakira babes," Scherzinger tweeted to Abdul with lips and heart emojis.

It's possible that Abdul included the photo of herself and Scherzinger because the two were holding footballs in front of a Pepsi background, but Scherzinger's tweet indicated that she believes there was a mix-up between herself and Shakira.

During their performance, Lopez and Shakira shared the stage with Bad Bunny and J Balvin as well as Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme. Shakira kicked off the show with a medley of her songs including "She Wolf," "Whenever, Wherever," "Chantaje" and "Hips Don't Lie" before Lopez took the stage to perform a medley including "Jenny From the Block," "Get Right," and "On the Floor." Shakira got an assist from Bad Bunny on her cover of Cardi B's "I Like It," while J Balvin arrived to sing "Mi Gente" with Lopez. The performance concluded with the two women joining forces for Lopez's hit "Let's Get Loud" and Shakira's hit "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."

Scherzinger did appear on Fox on Sunday night after the big game for the premiere of Season 3 of The Masked Singer, where she serves as a judge. The season premiere introduced just a few of the 18 new colorfully-costumes contestants and — spoiler alert — revealed that the Robot, who was sent home, was Lil' Wayne.

"Still speechless that we premiered after the #SuperBowl," Scherzinger tweeted after the show. "What an incredible start to the season!! We had @iamjamiefoxx join us on the panel followed by an EPIC reveal. I can't wait for you to see what else we have in store this season."

Photo Credit: Getty / X Factor