Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez Shares Rehearsal Photos Ahead of Halftime Show With Shakira

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are just hours away from performing the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, and the two stars have been hard at work for weeks ahead of the big game. This year's halftime show will be packed, with the pair performing two entirely different sets.

Last month, Lopez told CBS This Morning that the two women are preparing separately. "We're not rehearsing together, she's doing her show, I'm doing my show," she said. "But we're going to do something together, for sure."

Lopez also added that Spanish-speaking fans of the two singers would not be disappointed, as there will be plenty of English-language tracks for the rest of the audience as well.

"It's in Miami, and we're both Latin artists, we bring that flavor, and that's going to be exciting and a new thing that hasn't been on any other Super Bowl," Lopez said.

Scroll through to see some behind-the-scenes photos from Lopez as she prepares for the mega event.