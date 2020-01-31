Sofia Vergara Fans Roast the Overexposed Lighting in Her New Super Bowl Ad

A new Super Bowl ad featuring Sofia Vergara has some fans talking. The Modern Family star is featured in a new spot for "When We Come Together," an interactive viewing party headed up by Procter and Gamble. Ahead of the big game on Sunday, Vergara teased the ad on her Twitter account.

Vergara's tweet invites fans to help "create the best #SuperBowl party ever" as part of the new campaign. She also tagged fellow spokespeople, including Rob Riggle, Troy Polamalu, Isiah Mustafah and Busy Phillips -- but fans couldn't see past the clip's lighting.

"This the most overexposed video I've ever seen," wrote one user. "Who did the lighting for this ad," asked another. "[Were] they shinning [sic] floodlights in her face or what?" A third offered to film the next ad themselves, tweeting "if you ever need someone that takes video without it looking like it was filmed three inches away from stadium lights, let me know."

The idea behind the "When We Come Together" campaign involves a "Super Bowl party messy surprise," but the public will decide on the outcome of the series of ads via online voting. The most popular choices will be edited into the commercial before its big debut during Sunday night's game.

"My friends and family love a good Super Bowl party, and part of the fun is the element of surprise -- for the game's outcome, and for what happens when you bring people together," Vergara said in a statement, via Fashion Network. "One thing's for sure -- I've never had so many surprises in one party as I did at this one!"

Vergara last stirred up some social media reactions after a teleprompter blunder during this year's Golden Globe Awards, when co-presenter Matt Bomer ended up stepping on one of her lines.

It was also announced just two weeks ago that Modern Family would be coming to an end after 11 seasons on ABC. Since the show's premiere, Vergara has starred as Gloria Delgado, the wife to Jay (Ed O'Neill) and mother to Manny (Rico Rodriguez).

The fan-voted commercial will air sometime during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2 starting at 6:30 PM EST.