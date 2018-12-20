‘Zoey 101’ Star Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Infant Daughter’s First Photos With Santa Claus

Jamie Lynn Spears has dropped some new photos of her children with a very special person: Santa Claus!

The Zoey 101 alum posted a pair of shots to Twitter that show her two daughters visiting a Christmas attraction and posing with Santa Claus.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The festive snaps are particularly notable because they mark the first time Spears’ infant daughter, Ivey Joan Watson, has taken a photo with Santa.

When Ivey first met Santa… 🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/VMI3TdAjST — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) December 16, 2018

Spears captioned the shots “When Ivey first met Santa…” with a Santa Claus emoji at the end.

The first shot shows Ivey, who is Spears’ daughter with husband Jamie Watson, being held by her big sister Maddie Aldridge, Spears’ 10-year-old daughter with ex Casey Aldridge. They both sport big smiles as they sit beside a Santa Claus. Spears joins her daughters and another child in the second shot, which is just as festive.

This will be the family’s first Christmas as a four-piece, with Ivey being born back in April. Since then, the family has grown incredibly close, with Spears noting that Ivey and Maddie immediately bonded once they met.

“Maddie was the first one to meet her after she was born,” Spears told PEOPLE. “[Ivey] was so peaceful the moment her sister held her. … I have never felt more complete in my life,” she said. “It’s pure joy watching my girls fall in love.”

Spears herself has been loving being a mother-of-two. She has called the experience “peaceful,” compared to her first pregnancy, which began when she was 17.

“This time, it’s just been a really peaceful experience. I think the only difference is the support system I have around me,” she told PEOPLE in May. “I’m much more sure of myself as a young mother [now]. As a new mother with your first child, you are questioning and guessing everything. And as you go into it the second time, you’re like, ‘I got this. I figured this out one time before; I can do it again.’ You have a little more confidence in yourself.”

She added, “As we all know, there was a lot of chaos around my last pregnancy. I would say that being a mom is being a mom: It doesn’t matter if you’re in your teens or not, there should be no excuse to not be a great mother. It doesn’t matter what your age is.”

Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images