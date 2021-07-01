✖

Praise be! The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski is pregnant with her second child. The actress, who stars as Serena Joy Waterford on the Hulu original series, revealed she is expecting her second child with Tim Loden when she stepped out onto the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tomorrow War on Wednesday, her baby bump on full display.

Starring in the film opposite Chris Pratt, Strahovski, 38, hit the red carpet in a white full-length gown. The form-fitting gown, which boasted a turtleneck and long sleeves, closely hugged her growing belly, which the actress could be seen delicately cradling as she posed for several photos. She paired the look with a gold bangle and diamond earrings. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima at the event, Strahovski said she was "super excited" to be at the event, as it's "been a while" since she's been to a public event due to her pregnancy. The actress revealed that she is "about halfway" through her pregnancy and is expecting "a boy! You heard it first!"

(Photo: Rich Fury/WireImage/Getty Images, Getty)

This will be the second child for Strahovski and her husband, who she married in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, son William, in October 2018. The couple had announced in May of that year that they were expecting, with Strahovski sharing the exciting news in an Instagram post alongside a photo of her baby bump. In the post, the actress excitedly shared, "I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news — I'm going to be a Mama! So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!" She called William "the greatest joy of our lives" after giving birth.

"My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already," she said in the birth announcement. "We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!"

Along with her role of scientist/military leader Romeo Command in The Tomorrow War, which is available to stream on Prime Video July 1, Strahovski is well-known for her portrayal of Serena Joy in The Handmaid's Tale. The Hulu series concluded its fourth season on June 16, (warning: spoilers ahead!) with the actress' onscreen counterpart also currently pregnant. The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for Season 5, and all past seasons are available for streaming on Hulu.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.