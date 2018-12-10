YouTuber and Miranda Sings Creator Colleen Ballinger Prepares to Deliver Baby Boy

Colleen Ballinger, the YouTuber behind Miranda Sings, entered the hospital in preparation of giving birth on Monday.

Ballinger posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed, looking perfectly in her element as she prepares for the arrival of her son. She held her phone in one hand, giving it a glazed, withering look, and even held a Starbucks iced drink in the other. The photo was most likely a joke, as Ballinger is presumably not drinking Starbucks during labor.

“Here we go!” she wrote alongside the picture, just after 4 p.m. ET.

Ballinger’s fans were ecstatic. Within an hour, her post had over 4,500 retweets and nearly 30,000 likes. The replies filled with excited followers eager to see their favorite creator reach this milestone.

Ballinger has said in some posts that her son is not due until Jan. 1, though that has always seemed to be a tentative date. On Monday morning, a few posts had fans on alert. The first came just before noon.

“Oh……… my god,” it read simply. The second was from Ariana Grande, whose “Thank U, Next” music video recently featured Ballinger.

“Omg,” Grande wrote, tagging the comedian. Ballinger responded with a surprised emoji, adding “omgomgomg.”

Fans were already fairly confident that this meant Ballinger was in labor, as her due date was approaching fast. For those that had any doubt left, the photo sealed it.

Ballinger may be relieved that she is finally going into labor. In a previous tweet, she expressed fear that the baby boy was getting too large in somewhat graphic detail.

“This kid is measuring really big,” she wrote back in July, “so I’m [either] gonna have it early or my entire area is going to rip to shreds on Jan 1. Lol.”

Just this week, Ballinger posted a new video assuring fans that she would be giving birth before Christmas. After Ballinger’s latest tweet, her fans urged her to get off of the internet and focus on giving birth, though for a YouTube star that can be a tall order.

This is Ballinger’s first child. She is having him with her fiance, actor Erik Stocklin. Stocklin played her love interest in Haters Back Off in 2016, though she only confirmed their real-life relationship in June of this year. Within that same month, she announced their engagement and her pregnancy.